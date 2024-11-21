Discussion with ÖBB
Railroad expansion in the lowlands: farmers fear for their fields
The new construction of the northern approach for the Brenner Base Tunnel in the Kufstein Morsbach area is taking shape: ÖBB once again needs land from the farmers. They fear for their livelihood.
Access routes for the Brenner Base Tunnel are already highly controversial in neighboring Bavaria. In Tyrol, too, the expansion of the railroad line is unavoidable if freight traffic is actually to be shifted to rail in the future.
However, the more concrete the plans become, the more problems emerge. This is because rail expansion in the lowlands takes up enormous areas of land. And it is not just any land, but the most valuable farmland, of which there is not too much in the Inntal valley. Specifically, we are now talking about the Kufstein - Langkampfen construction section. An underground route with a tunnel entrance is planned here near Kufstein Morsbach.
Individual landowners have already been affected, and now they need land again. In our opinion, suitable areas are available, especially in the forest area.
ÖVP-LA Michael Jäger
Partial areas lost forever
The bare figures are ringing alarm bells for farmers in the region: ÖBB estimates that 30 to 34 hectares of land will be required for construction site facilities around this construction section over a period of ten to twelve years. "Of these, 6 to 8 hectares will be completely built on after the construction phase, meaning that they will be lost for agricultural production - forever," VP-LA Michael Jäger worries about local food production.
It is unclear how compensation is to take place
One farmer is particularly badly affected: "He would have to give up huge areas of land, which would be economically ruinous for him," explains Jäger. "Another problem is the multiple impact: individual landowners were already affected in the upper section from Radfeld to Schaftenau with ecological compensation areas. Now land is needed again for the construction measures. And the need for ecological compensation areas for this construction section is not even known yet," says Jäger.
Construction site the size of 42 soccer pitches
A simple calculation example shows just how much land is needed: a soccer pitch in a UEFA stadium measures 105 by 68 meters, or 0.714 hectares. The ÖBB therefore requires an area the size of 42 soccer pitches. On Wednesday, the ÖBB project managers presented these plans to the landowners at a meeting.
"The planned route section is located in a region where the pressure on land is extremely high - the highway, industry and now also the railroad are increasing this pressure with their land requirements. As a lobby group, we are therefore calling for the greatest possible flexibility in terms of land use for the further planning phase - not only for the construction site facilities, but also for the ecological compensation areas," says Jäger.
