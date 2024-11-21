Volunteers fulfill Christmas wishes for senior citizens

The principle behind it is simple: senior citizens write their wishes on slips of paper with a maximum value of 30 euros. Volunteers can pick up the wish lists, fulfill the wishes on them and put the presents back under the tree wrapped for Christmas by 18 December. "The last few years have shown that the Christmas wish campaign is an enrichment of the Advent season and brings a lot of joy not only to the recipients but also to the givers," reports Simone Ortner-Trebo from the East Tyrol Volunteer Center.