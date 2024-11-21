Solidarity campaign
Volunteers fulfill Christmas wishes for senior citizens
This is the fourth time that the East Tyrol Volunteer Center and its partners have set up the wish tree in the Lienz Sparkasse bank. Numerous pensioners from the residential and nursing homes can make a wish there.
To bring joy to the residents of the Lienz and Nußdorf-Debant residential and nursing homes during the Christmas season once again this year, the East Tyrol Volunteer Center, together with the Lienz Deanery Youth and the Sparkasse, is putting up the so-called Wish List Tree for the fourth time.
The last few years have shown that the Christmas wish campaign is an enrichment of the Advent season and brings a lot of joy not only to the recipients but also to the givers.
Simone Ortner-Trebo, Freiwilligenzentrum Osttirol
The principle behind it is simple: senior citizens write their wishes on slips of paper with a maximum value of 30 euros. Volunteers can pick up the wish lists, fulfill the wishes on them and put the presents back under the tree wrapped for Christmas by 18 December. "The last few years have shown that the Christmas wish campaign is an enrichment of the Advent season and brings a lot of joy not only to the recipients but also to the givers," reports Simone Ortner-Trebo from the East Tyrol Volunteer Center.
Schoolgirls take on the role of the Christmas post
This year, the tree will be in the foyer of the Sparkasse from November 27. From then on, the wish lists can be collected. The notes will be collected and placed on the tree by students from the Dominican Sisters' vocational school for business professions. This should ensure that the presents are delivered to their respective recipients by December 24th.
