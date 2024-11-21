Second dog dies
“Niki” bitten to death by pit bull while out walking
An 86-year-old woman from Wilhelmsburg in the district of St. Pölten is mourning the loss of her pet. Poodle "Niki" was attacked and fatally injured by a pit bull from the neighborhood. It is the second time her four-legged friend has died as a result of a dog attack.
"She is devastated. He was her everything," says the daughter of the 86-year-old woman from Wilhelmsburg in the St. Pölten district whose dog was killed by a pit bull on Monday. An enormous loss for the pensioner: "Niki" had taken away her loneliness after the great loss of her husband.
One bite was enough...
The woman had been out with "Niki" in the morning, as she did every day, to get the newspaper. But suddenly the neighboring pit bull managed to run out of the fenced-in garden. It immediately charged at the poodle on the lead. One bite was enough, the four-kilo "Niki" didn't stand a chance. "My mother's panicked screams alerted the owners of the list dog to the incident and they called their four-legged friend back," says the daughter.
Particularly tragic: the 86-year-old had already lost a dog five years ago. Back then, a German shepherd had bitten her and she herself suffered serious arm injuries because she tried to intervene.
"Hoping for justice"
Now the family is hoping for justice: "The pit bull is extremely dangerous. He barks like crazy every time someone walks past." The owners have been reported to the police and a lawyer has been called in. "It's unacceptable that normal citizens have to be afraid because of people like this," says the daughter.
The dog or the owners were not previously known to the police. However, they are taking the incident seriously. "This is an offense of omission. The owners did not ensure that the dog was kept safe. We can only appeal to all dog owners to ensure that the dogs cannot escape," says the executive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.