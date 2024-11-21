“Niki” bitten to death by pit bull while out walking

One bite was enough...

The woman had been out with "Niki" in the morning, as she did every day, to get the newspaper. But suddenly the neighboring pit bull managed to run out of the fenced-in garden. It immediately charged at the poodle on the lead. One bite was enough, the four-kilo "Niki" didn't stand a chance. "My mother's panicked screams alerted the owners of the list dog to the incident and they called their four-legged friend back," says the daughter.