"Fairness is needed"
New initiative: Babler wants wealthy people to contribute
Despite the tense budget situation in Austria, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler emphasized on Wednesday that the state should not save its way into the crisis. "If the state also starts to make savings now, we will stifle the economic engine for good", warned the red party leader in the National Council. Rather, Babler is now thinking about taxes for the wealthy again.
Babler described the budgetary situation as "dramatic", with businesses and consumers saving "because they have been hit hard by inflation in recent years". Babler emphasized that a "smart and fair budget and economic policy" is therefore needed.
Broader shoulders should bear more than weaker shoulders. That is not only sensible, it is also fair.
SPÖ-Chef Andreas Babler
We must therefore also ensure a solid budget on the revenue side. Babler is therefore considering more taxes for the wealthy: "Broader shoulders should bear more than weaker shoulders. That is not only sensible, it is also fair."
"The task of politics is to make life affordable again"
People are feeling the effects of the economic situation in all areas of life, such as high rents, energy costs and in the supermarket. "It is the task of politicians to ensure that life becomes affordable again," said Babler, who emphasized that solutions are needed for the major issues, from inflation to migration, health and the climate.
"We have a very special responsibility, especially towards the youngest members of our society," Babler emphasized on the occasion of International Children's Rights Day, which is celebrated on Wednesday. "Our children in Austria have the right to a good life, to protection and to access to a good education."
Babler wished the newly sworn-in interim Finance Minister Gunter Mayr much strength and vigor for his task. "We are available for constructive cooperation in this delicate and yet crucial phase," said Babler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.