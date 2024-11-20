Autopsy ordered
Drama in the apartment: mystery surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man
Horrific discovery in Klagenfurt: emergency services discovered victim Rolf W. lifeless in his living room, deceased a few days earlier. The judiciary has ordered an autopsy. And for good reason - even though there was obviously no act of violence.
Terrible discovery Sunday evening in an apartment in Klagenfurt: after neighbors and friends had not heard any signs of life from Rolf W. for days, they alerted the police. But the officers knocked on the door of the 62-year-old's home address to no avail. As a result, the fire department was called in to open the door by force.
And the worst fears were confirmed: the man was lying lifeless in his living room. According to initial findings, he had probably died a few days earlier. Possibly from a brain haemorrhage. However, even though there were no obvious indications that he was not at fault (the apartment was locked from the inside), the public prosecutor's office ordered a post-mortem examination. To determine the exact cause of death.
Bicycle fall as a fatal consequence?
As it turned out in the course of the investigation, the man had been treated in hospital shortly before his death - as a result of a serious fall from a bicycle. It now needs to be clarified whether this accident is possibly connected to the 62-year-old's death and whether something could have been overlooked during treatment or the patient could have been discharged too early. Forensic medicine should provide answers. The animal rescue service took care of the deceased's dog.
