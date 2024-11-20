Drama in the apartment: mystery surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man

Bicycle fall as a fatal consequence?

As it turned out in the course of the investigation, the man had been treated in hospital shortly before his death - as a result of a serious fall from a bicycle. It now needs to be clarified whether this accident is possibly connected to the 62-year-old's death and whether something could have been overlooked during treatment or the patient could have been discharged too early. Forensic medicine should provide answers. The animal rescue service took care of the deceased's dog.