After bomb threats
Proceedings initiated: Swiss man not in custody
Following a series of bomb threats in Austria, the Swiss authorities have now initiated proceedings against the 20-year-old Swiss suspect. After his arrest in October, the suspect was released. Extradition is ruled out and the domestic authorities have only limited investigative options.
The good news first: Austria and Switzerland are now at least exchanging information in the case of the 20-year-old Swiss man who is allegedly responsible for the series of bomb threats. This was not the case before, the authorities were engaged in a veritable ping-pong.
Bomb threatener on the loose
The man was initially arrested in Switzerland in mid-October, but was soon released. In the meantime, proceedings have been initiated against the 20-year-old in his home country of Switzerland. Investigations in Austria are continuing in parallel, confirmed the Linz public prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ulrike Breiteneder on Wednesday.
The authorities have been investigating a total of 27 anonymous bomb threats across Austria since September 30, all of which were received by e-mail. Train stations were particularly affected, but also schools and shopping centers. The police operations that followed sometimes led to large-scale evacuations.
Domestic proceedings have been initiated in Switzerland, also in relation to the Austrian facts, according to Breiteneder. "The seized items are also being evaluated in Switzerland." These were electronic devices. The Graz public prosecutor's office, which was still responsible in Austria at the time, had sent a request to Switzerland in October to take over the prosecution.
Suspect cannot be extradited
The investigations in both countries are running in parallel "because it is more effective" if Austrian authorities investigate in Austria and Swiss authorities in Switzerland. However, they are exchanging information. "The responsible public prosecutors are in contact with each other."
As a Swiss citizen, the suspect cannot be extradited to Austria for prosecution - unless he agrees, which he has not. The proceedings in Linz are running in parallel. "We can't stop it because otherwise we would legally cut off the Swiss from their proceedings," explained Breiteneder.
Electronic evaluation still underway
From Switzerland, spokeswoman Daniela Dobler confirmed "that the public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen is conducting criminal proceedings in the aforementioned matter". The evaluation of the seized "electronic devices is still ongoing and will be carried out by the prosecution authorities in Switzerland and will also be forwarded to the Linz public prosecutor's office once the mutual legal assistance proceedings have been concluded", the statement continued. As has been shown so far, this can take some time for the Swiss authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.