Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof as a driving force for Alsergrund

The Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof has been renewed from the inside out in the truest sense of the word. While the construction site for the "Francis" office building still dominates the outside, the station has been completely renovated on the inside. Instead of the concrete-grey 1970s look, it is now dominated by a spacious arrivals hall, in which 4000 square meters of glass and wall cladding and 5000 square meters of natural stone flooring have been invested.