The onset of winter reached as far as the Rhine Valley

Wednesday morning brought the first snowflakes and frosty temperatures to the region. The flakes didn't just fall on the mountains, a blanket of snow also covered meadows, fields and roofs at lower altitudes - and in no time at all. And so the snow clearing vehicles could not keep up with clearing all the roads immediately. In the Bregenzerwald municipality of Alberschwende, for example, several centimetres of fresh snow fell between 7.50 and 8.30 am. It's no wonder that there was some minor congestion on the L200. A number of trucks had to struggle with the slippery road surface.