Rafael Nadal:
Auto Draft
Rafael Nadal has won practically everything in his impressive career. 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 French Open titles alone, gold at the Olympics. But when the end of his tennis life suddenly became clear in Malaga, he did not want to be measured by titles and trophies. "The way I want to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca," said Nadal after the Spanish team's elimination from the Davis Cup Finals.
With a clear two-set defeat against Botic van de Zandschulp, Nadal himself had initiated the surprising 2:1 defeat against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. As a cheering spectator in the stands, he finally saw his time as an active player come to an end with the defeat of the Spanish doubles team shortly after midnight through no fault of his own.
Organizers also surprised
An ending that the organizers were obviously not really prepared for that evening. It took a while before the farewell ceremony for one of the world's greatest athletes began. In a long speech, Nadal thanked his family and many companions. His wife Maria and his two-year-old son Rafael watched the words with emotion in the stands.
Nadal was able to suppress his tears for a long time during the initially surprisingly emotionless tribute. But when messages from old rivals such as Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic and Spanish soccer stars such as Andrés Iniesta or Raúl were shown on the video cube, the tears started to flow.
"A lot of people work hard. A lot of people try their best every single day. I was very lucky. I was a kid who pursued his dream and achieved more than I ever dreamed of," said Nadal and was cheered by his fans one last time.
Last drudgery not rewarded
The 38-year-old had once again tried everything in his academy on Mallorca in recent weeks to get himself in shape for the final act of his career. But the physical exertions of a 22-year career simply could not be concealed in his last match.
Since his last Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2022, Nadal had only been able to play sporadically. He was repeatedly stopped by injuries. He played his last official match at the Olympic Games in Paris at the end of July against the Serbian Novak Djokovic. A few more matches were to be added in Malaga. But nothing came of it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.