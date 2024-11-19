In the "Krone" interview
Kogler: “The ÖVP is engaged in vote laundering”
Werner Kogler wants to tip the scales in the new coalition by procuring a two-thirds majority. In an interview with "Krone", he accuses the ÖVP of "vote laundering" - at the expense of the smaller parties.
Five years ago, it was Green Party leader Werner Kogler who negotiated the coalition with the ÖVP. Today, the Greens no longer hold the levers of power at either federal or state level. In an interview with "Krone", the Green leader is relaxed about going into opposition.
He says: "We Greens are used to many ups and downs when it comes to election results. A strong, responsible opposition is more important than ever in these times. Our importance in legislative matters that require a two-thirds majority in parliament should not be underestimated. This requires - without the FPÖ - four parties. In the past, one of the Greens' strengths has been to help shape two-thirds majorities."
Kogler takes a critical view of "tactical voting"
But what are the reasons for the fall? Have the Greens overwhelmed voters with too much climate protection and wokeness? "The preservation of our livelihood - climate and nature conservation - is coming under fire and is being denounced. This often affects those who are committed to it - including the Greens. We will no longer put up with this. In Germany, for example, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is spreading fake news in an almost Trump-like manner. That is catching on." However, there was another factor in the election result - that was "tactical voting". By focusing on a "chancellor duel, many voters believed that they could prevent Herbert Kickl by voting for the SPÖ or ÖVP."
The one-way race is a "joke with a run-up"
He continues: "A situation like this is always difficult for smaller parties, including the NEOS. We experienced the same thing in the state elections in Vorarlberg and now in Styria. Provincial governors like Wallner or Drexler seek their salvation - and find it - in calling a one-way race."
So the borrowed votes have cost the small parties valuable votes? "These are not loan votes. The ÖVP is engaging in vote-looting here. Because to say, vote for me to prevent the FPÖ and then bring the FPÖ into government is vote-looting. Karl Nehammer is an exception, but not the ÖVP provincial leaders. Wallner in Vorarlberg was a joke with a run-up. That was partly at our expense," criticizes Kogler.
One of Kogler's last official acts as Minister for Civil Servants will be to conduct salary negotiations with the civil servants' union representatives. It will be exciting for him to see how the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos want to find a compromise here. After all, the Neos are traditionally more fixated on a zero pay round. "The negotiations this year are going to be difficult. Together with the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos, I will try to reach a workable position and do my part to ensure a negotiation process with a fair result," says Kogler's goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
