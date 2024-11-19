Hush money payments
Trump trial: prosecution open to halt until 2029
In the hush-money trial against US President-elect Donald Trump, the public prosecutor's office wants to uphold the 78-year-old's conviction. At the same time, however, District Attorney Alvin Bragg was open to postponing the sentencing originally planned for next week for years - until after the end of the Republican's second four-year term of office.
In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, Bragg argued that no law states that the criminal immunity of a president has an effect on proceedings during which the defendant did not yet have immunity. In addition, Trump's convicted conduct involved criminal offenses that occurred before his first term as president and therefore also did not enjoy any special legal protection.
Regarding a possible postponement, Bragg wrote: "Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests", a postponement of all further actions "until after the end of the defendant's upcoming term of office" must be considered, among other things.
An expected decision by the judge on how to proceed was initially still pending. If the guilty verdict stands, Trump is likely to become the first sitting US president to be convicted under criminal law in just a few weeks. He is due to be sworn in for his second term as head of state on January 20.
At the beginning of July, the Supreme Court, with its right-wing conservative majority of judges, ruled that Trump enjoys immunity for certain official acts. The Republican's lawyers want to use this historic landmark ruling to overturn the verdict in the hush money case after all. As president, Trump must also be able to act, which could be hindered by a sentence in the case.
At the end of May, a jury in New York found Trump guilty on 34 counts. The trial concerned the illegal concealment of 130,000 dollars in hush money payments to a porn actress in order to gain advantages during the 2016 election campaign. In the worst case scenario, he could face several years in prison - although this is seen as unlikely in view of the upcoming presidency.
