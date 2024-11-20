"Krone" revelation
“Destruction plan”: A fuss about traffic plans in Graz
The "Krone" revealed a secret paper on Graz's mobility strategy, which envisages a complete reorganization of the road network in Graz. ÖVP and FPÖ take to the barricades: "A destructive plan against the economy and car drivers!"
Yesterday's "Krone" revelation about the "Mobility Plan Graz 2040" caused quite a stir. The draft of the secret, 103-page document presented to us envisages a complete reorganization of the road network in Graz - with a green light for public transport and a lower priority for private transport.
The Freedom Party is furious about the "scandalous plans of the left-wing city government, which are overshadowing the last days before the state elections". The plans "amount to a destructive plan against the economy and car drivers", FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek rants.
If, as explicitly mentioned in MP2040, important roads in the city center were to be converted into "environmentally compatible axes", this would be "a death blow for the city center economy". "The scandalous plan to make large parts of Graz virtually impassable for car drivers must be scrapped immediately!"
ÖVP: "Not sustainable and not future-oriented"
The uproar caused is "justified", says Kurt Hohensinner, Chairman of the ÖVP city party in Graz, and demands transparency regarding the plans: "The strategy that has now been made public of severely restricting car drivers while at the same time lacking alternatives is neither sustainable nor future-oriented."
ÖVP regional managing director Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg is calling for a transport plan that "also takes into account the attractiveness of the business location".
Green Party leader Sandra Krautwaschl supports the plans of the city hall coalition: the mobility plan is "a concept full of opportunities".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
