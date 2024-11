This is how drastically electricity costs will rise next year

Domestic households will face a sharp rise in energy costs next year. The reason: as of January 1, not only will the grid costs for electricity be increased by an average of 23 percent (gas around 16 percent), but the so-called electricity price brake will also be abolished. The latter ensured that 80 percent of average consumption was "capped" at a price of 10 cents per kWh. So no matter how high your own tariff was this year, the state paid between ten and a maximum of 25 cents per kWh.