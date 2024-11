Plachutta without Tafelspitz, with Wiener Schnitzerl

"From now on, fans of real Wiener Schnitzel will no longer have to wander around Vienna's city center without any orientation," enthuses Mario Plachutta. At 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, he and his family will be ready for the next prank and will open Plachutta's Neuer Markt in the heart of our capital. ADABEI was already allowed to play fly on the wall beforehand.