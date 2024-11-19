Homelessness has many faces in Vienna

More than 12,700 people were without a home or shelter in 2023, including an increasing number of women and young adults. Homelessness is no longer a marginal problem, but is increasingly penetrating the heart of society. The experts from neunerhaus, the Red Cross and the St. Elisabeth Foundation agree: homelessness will increase in the coming months. And the pressure from abroad will also increase. In the neighboring countries to the east in particular, the social safety net is much more patchy than in Vienna. But what are the reasons for this and how is the city responding? The Association of Assistance for the Homeless has now taken a closer look.