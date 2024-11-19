The numbers are rising
Homelessness has many faces in Vienna
The difficult economic situation is also making itself felt in the city's social services. Homelessness is on the rise.
More than 12,700 people were without a home or shelter in 2023, including an increasing number of women and young adults. Homelessness is no longer a marginal problem, but is increasingly penetrating the heart of society. The experts from neunerhaus, the Red Cross and the St. Elisabeth Foundation agree: homelessness will increase in the coming months. And the pressure from abroad will also increase. In the neighboring countries to the east in particular, the social safety net is much more patchy than in Vienna. But what are the reasons for this and how is the city responding? The Association of Assistance for the Homeless has now taken a closer look.
This is where the shoe currently pinches
A key factor is the tight situation on the housing market. While subsidized housing projects fell by 34 percent between 2018 and 2021, rents for private apartments have risen by 67 percent since 2008. That's more than many have seen in wage growth during this period.
The typical homeless person
No one is immune to homelessness. However, the majority of homeless people are men. Most of them are between 31 and 54 years old and live in Vienna. Just under 55 percent of all homeless people live in the capital.
Access to social housing is also often linked to complex requirements such as residence status and long registration periods, which particularly affects vulnerable groups such as multi-person households, single parents and refugees.
Although digitalization should make life easier for many, it becomes an additional hurdle for families affected by poverty or the homeless. Many homeless people have no access to the internet or devices, while administrative procedures and housing allocation processes take place almost exclusively online. Direct points of contact have become rare.
Standing on their own two feet again quickly
"The aim is to get people who have slipped into homelessness back on their own feet as quickly as possible. This is the best way to prevent long-term homelessness. Because many people want to work and stand on their own two feet," says Elisabeth Hammer, Managing Director of neunerhaus.
Offer is always being sharpened
The City of Vienna and the Vienna Social Fund (FSW) are constantly expanding their services in this regard. For example, the frequently requested "Housing First" is being expanded. According to the FSW, 4830 clients were looked after last year. Almost 5,000 living and sleeping places and around 2,300 support units are available all year round. Capacity for families has also been increased in the current winter package. Alarmingly, even before the cold snap, the occupancy rate is already 80 percent.
