Christmas is getting sexy
Golden panties and more star trends at H&M
Whether Kristen Stewart, Sydney Sweeney or Emma Corrin: it's hard to imagine the red carpet without the panty trend. If you want to score points with this cool style for Christmas, you'll find it at H&M.
The Swedish fashion giant has now unveiled its H&M Studio Holiday Capsule collection - and there are plenty of star trends to shop.
Great trend colors
In addition to golden panties, which are combined with a voluminous blouse at H&M, there are looks in burgundy or white, which are currently very popular with the stars.
H&M announced that the collection takes its cues from classic tailoring and glamorous dresses, exploring tinsel embellishments and fancy details to add a sophisticated touch to favorite pieces after dark.
"There's nothing like tailored clothing to add a confident touch when it comes to eveningwear - and nothing like glittering embellishments to make hearts skip a beat," explained Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor and Head of Design Womenswear at H&M.
Perfect for the party season
The Holiday Capsule Collection is characterized by "sharp silhouettes and edgy details" that are designed to be "effortless to wear this party season", she said. Great accessories should also make every look something very special.
The collection focuses on high-quality materials and contains chrome-free leather, high-quality wool, organic cotton and recycled polyester. Several accessories were made from recycled steel, zinc and brass.
