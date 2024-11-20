End for planned building plots on greenfield sites

An area of 3.7 hectares next to the main village of the municipality of Türnitz in the district of Lilienfeld was to be rededicated to more than 30 building plots in order to remain attractive as a place to live for young families. For months, Helga Krismer, spokesperson for the Green Party, and Martin Kratky, a second homeowner, have been fighting against the new 1000-page plan for the future drawn up by a spatial planner commissioned by the municipality. The main accusation is that the new development is about to seal off a particularly valuable meadow area, while vacant properties in the town center are not being made more attractive.