Call for a sustainable energy mix

Referendum

According to Christoph Aste from the Carinthian Nature Conservation and Economy Forum Association, wind power in particular has the potential to close energy gaps in winter. This is why the association is calling for a referendum against the wind power ban on January 12. Carinthia's Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl is clearly against a ban. "It is not possible to predict which technology will develop in the future. A general ban would prevent Carinthia's energy future." In order to be able to cover the energy demand sustainably, an expansion is required. IV President Timo Springer is calling for more speed in this expansion.