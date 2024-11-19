Vorteilswelt
Call for a sustainable energy mix

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 16:00

The Carinthian social partners are united behind the expansion of renewable energy. Wind energy should not be categorically excluded.

Carinthia's energy requirements will almost double by 2040. At the same time, the demand for natural gas will decrease by more than 50 percent. It seems possible to phase out natural gas if the expansion of renewable energies is accelerated. This is the conclusion of a survey by the Federation of Austrian Industries.

Carinthia needs a sustainable energy mix in order to remain an attractive location in the future.

Günther Goach, Präsident AK Kärnten

In order to achieve the energy transition and the much-cited decarbonization, the Carinthian social partners (Chamber of Labour, ÖGB, Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Austrian Industries) are calling for a sustainable energy mix. No technology should be excluded from the discussion. "This is about Carinthia as a business, living and working location. Wind power must not become a pawn in the political game," demands Carinthia's AK President Günther Goach.

Carinthia's energy requirements will almost double by 2024.
Referendum
According to Christoph Aste from the Carinthian Nature Conservation and Economy Forum Association, wind power in particular has the potential to close energy gaps in winter. This is why the association is calling for a referendum against the wind power ban on January 12. Carinthia's Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl is clearly against a ban. "It is not possible to predict which technology will develop in the future. A general ban would prevent Carinthia's energy future." In order to be able to cover the energy demand sustainably, an expansion is required. IV President Timo Springer is calling for more speed in this expansion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katrin Fister
