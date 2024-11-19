Wild rumor
Did Charles fly over Canada with a UFO prototype in 1975?
What a rumor! Britain's King Charles III is said to have flown a UFO prototype in 1975 and raced over a small coastal community in Nova Scotia, in Canada, an eyewitness reportedly claims in a TV documentary.
The program highlights the British royal family's documented interest in extraterrestrial life and is titled "The King Of UFOs". Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee, who is behind the documentary, has now called on Charles to ensure that the British UFO files are made public.
The 76-year-old monarch, who is said to have piloted a flying object possibly inspired by a crashed UFO during a secret project while stationed in Canada, should ask British politicians for a political briefing on extraterrestrial life and urge that any material be made public.
Public deserves the truth
Lee said: "King Charles could ask his ministers for a briefing on UFOs and discreetly ask what is in the so-called X-Files and find out what the truth is. From the filming of this movie, we know that the King has a great interest in UFOs and other extraterrestrial matters. The King should use his position as top push for the release of the British X-Files - the public deserves to know the truth."
Call for UFO hearings
And the filmmaker has also suggested that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should hold UFO hearings in Parliament, similar to meetings in the US Congress. He said: "These are no longer fringe conspiracy theories. British politicians need to take this seriously. The public deserve to know the truth. We are closer than ever to finding evidence of intelligent life in our galaxy - are we prepared for first contact? This will create a new galactic era of politics - exo-politics - and will require new thinking."
UFOs or UAPs ("Unidentified Aerial Phenomena"), as they are now called, are taken very seriously in the USA, both by renowned scientists such as Prof. Avi Loeb from Harvard and by politicians. Both Republicans and Democrats would call on the US government to publish the truth about UFOs. "We need the same in the UK," says Lee.
"Scientists and politicians need to get involved - there is something unidentified in the sky that people around the world are seeing. It's not a funny thing anymore." Lee's new film, The Rendelsham UFO - The British Roswell, looks at the evidence of a UFO landing on British soil and claims that the truth has been covered up by the British government. It is due to be released in cinemas next month, while "The King of UFOs" is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in some countries.
