Bruckner Orchestra
Markus Poschner moves to the Mormon city
It is now certain: Markus Poschner, Chief Conductor of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra, is leaving the Upper Austrian capital. From 2027, he will be wielding the baton in Utah/USA. Meanwhile, the Bruckner Orchestra is already intensively searching for a successor; the deadline for applications is the end of the year.
It is already known that Markus Poschner will leave as Chief Conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (BOL) in 2027. Since Tuesday, another building block for the future of the Munich native, who has held his post in Linz since 2017, has been confirmed: the 53-year-old will become Principal Conductor of the Utah Symphony at the start of the 2027/28 season. The orchestra is based in the Mormon city of Salt Lake City.
"The opportunity to serve as the next Music Director of the Utah Symphony Orchestra, to make music with the orchestra's exceptionally accomplished musicians and to work with a community that is so welcoming and appreciative of the arts is a great honor."
Markus Poschner
Next year, at the start of the 2025/26 season, Poschner will step down as conductor of the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana and become head of the Basel Symphony Orchestra.
Shows the class of the Bruckner Orchestra
"The Bruckner Orchestra is also in demand internationally, popular and its class is recognized everywhere - this is shown by the now announced engagement of Chief Conductor Markus Poschner in Utah," commented Governor and Cultural Affairs Officer Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), who was pleased to hear the BOL under Poschner several more times until 2027.
Search in Linz has begun
Meanwhile, the Bruckner Orchestra is intensively looking for a successor with, among other things, "several years of experience in conducting a professional symphonic orchestra as chief conductor and/or in conducting internationally renowned orchestras" as well as experience in the musical direction of opera productions at large, internationally renowned opera houses, as stated in the advertisement.
The deadline for applications is the end of 2024, but the successor should be in place by mid-2025.
