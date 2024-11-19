Markus Poschner moves to the Mormon city

Search in Linz has begun

Meanwhile, the Bruckner Orchestra is intensively looking for a successor with, among other things, "several years of experience in conducting a professional symphonic orchestra as chief conductor and/or in conducting internationally renowned orchestras" as well as experience in the musical direction of opera productions at large, internationally renowned opera houses, as stated in the advertisement.

The deadline for applications is the end of 2024, but the successor should be in place by mid-2025.