E-biker receives new value of his stolen bike

Contractual agreements

"For us, there was no question from the outset that the case had to be settled in favor of the insured person," said AK consumer advocate Thomas Käferböck. The case shows once again how important it is for consumers to have such matters examined by AK Vorarlberg so that they can obtain their rights. "The original replacement value clause was a central element of the contract - so it must be complied with under all circumstances."