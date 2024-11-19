Carers as “parking offenders”: when punishment is imminent

SPÖ wants to bring about change

In order to eliminate the injustice, the state would have to extend the exception in the parking fee law and demand a change in the road traffic regulations from the federal government. Barbara Thöny (SPÖ): "Working time in the care sector is precious and should not be used to search for parking spaces or parking machines. Any reduction in workload is important, especially because those affected tell us that the current regulations make their work more difficult." On Wednesday, this will be discussed in parliament at the request of the SPÖ.