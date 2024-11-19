Vorteilswelt
After the storm

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 08:00

The church tower in St. Marxen, which was decapitated by the storm, was provisionally covered for over a year. Now the roof is being replaced. However, the tower will be 20 meters shorter. 

It only lasted a few seconds. The hurricane that swept over the area in Lower Carinthia at 94 kilometers per hour in July last year had toppled the steeple of the parish church of St. Marxen. The roof of the tower had landed on the cemetery, where six graves had been devastated. Parts of the masonry had fallen onto the roof next door.

"The sacristy was completely destroyed," says Pastor Johann Skuk. The gilded spire of the 750-year-old branch church was locked in the church for 16 months.

"These pictures almost went around the world back then," says sacristan Elisabeth Haimburger. The 85-year-old, who was celebrating her 85th birthday when she visited the "Krone", says of the accident: "Dear God, I thank you that nothing more happened and no one was hurt!" Since the accident, it has not been possible to celebrate church services in St. Marxen.

The devastating storm toppled the tower of St. Marxen parish church in July last year.
The devastating storm toppled the tower of St. Marxen parish church in July last year.
(Bild: Tratnik Marcel/Marcel Tratnik)
The 3D model of the church is located in St. Marxen church
The 3D model of the church is located in St. Marxen church
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
The building materials are pulled upwards with a rope.
The building materials are pulled upwards with a rope.
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
Pastor Johann Skuk
Pastor Johann Skuk
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)

Work on the church tower has been in full swing for a few days now. "The scaffolding has been up since last week," says Father Skuk. The temporary roof, which has protected the tower from wind and rain for over a year, has been lifted down.

Skuk: "Of course, we hope that the construction work can be completed before winter." If the weather doesn't cooperate, the temporary structure will be removed.

The tower of the parish church can finally be re-roofed!

Pfarrer Johann Skuk

The church tower has become 20 meters shorter
But one thing is definitely clear: "The tower will no longer be as high as it was before," says Ruprecht Obernosterer, head of the diocesan building department. Around 20 meters of the structure, which broke during the storm, are missing. The church tower will be covered with red clay tiles as soon as the carpenters have finished with the wooden structure.

Obernosterer: "We don't know what weather events we can still expect. Everything has been planned in accordance with current regulations."

The cost: 350,000 euros. Obernosterer: "The amount is covered by the insurance." After completion, church services will be able to be celebrated again. Bishop Josef Marketz also wants to be present at the first mass.

