Carinthian state leadership negotiates coalition

Now it's final: three parties are holding government negotiations with each other. From Thursday, the representatives of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will sit opposite each other in 40 subgroups and seven top-level groups. While red party leader Philip Kucher is considered to be in the running and Governor Peter Kaiser is supporting the SPÖ negotiating team, the "Krone" has learned that another member of the Carinthian government will also be involved in Vienna.