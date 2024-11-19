Kaiser and Gruber
Carinthian state leadership negotiates coalition
After the exploratory talks, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are moving to the negotiating table. Carinthia's political spearhead will be among those involved.
Now it's final: three parties are holding government negotiations with each other. From Thursday, the representatives of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will sit opposite each other in 40 subgroups and seven top-level groups. While red party leader Philip Kucher is considered to be in the running and Governor Peter Kaiser is supporting the SPÖ negotiating team, the "Krone" has learned that another member of the Carinthian government will also be involved in Vienna.
Provincial deputy Martin Gruber (ÖVP) has enjoyed a high reputation in the black federal party since his victory in the 2023 state elections - and will therefore also be involved in the negotiations together with ÖVP veteran Gabriel Obernosterer.
The areas in which he will be sent into the ring by the People's Party will only be announced in the next few days, but it is likely to be agriculture. The timetable with dates is also not yet known.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.