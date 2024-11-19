Excessive requirements
How to outsmart EU bureaucracy
Small and medium-sized enterprises groan under high environmental and social requirements. This hampers their competitiveness. In Lower Austria, professionals are now showing how to escape bureaucratic idleness.
While the global climate is being discussed at the conference in Baku, local entrepreneurs have to fight a daily battle against bureaucratic challenges due to excessive environmental regulations. Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises in particular are often at risk of getting caught up in a tangle of documentation and reporting obligations - tasks that competitors outside Europe do not have to fulfill.
Support is important
This is where the "ESG in Focus" campaign comes in. This is a support program in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG), which is carried out by the technology start-up service Accent and supported by the province, the Chamber of Commerce and the technology company Tecnet.
Contribution to competitiveness
Specifically, there are tips on how to prepare CO2 balances or sustainability reports in a resource-saving manner and how to assess climate risks. "In this way, we want to make a contribution to how our companies can survive in international competition and at the same time contribute to climate protection," emphasize Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Chamber of Commerce President Wolfgang Ecker. Accent Managing Director Michael Moll: "The demand for support in this area is constantly increasing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.