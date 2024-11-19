Vorteilswelt
Excessive requirements

How to outsmart EU bureaucracy

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 05:45

Small and medium-sized enterprises groan under high environmental and social requirements. This hampers their competitiveness. In Lower Austria, professionals are now showing how to escape bureaucratic idleness.

While the global climate is being discussed at the conference in Baku, local entrepreneurs have to fight a daily battle against bureaucratic challenges due to excessive environmental regulations. Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises in particular are often at risk of getting caught up in a tangle of documentation and reporting obligations - tasks that competitors outside Europe do not have to fulfill.

Experts have tips on how to draw up life cycle assessments and calculate climate risks. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Jenny Sturm - stock.adobe.com)
Experts have tips on how to draw up life cycle assessments and calculate climate risks.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Jenny Sturm - stock.adobe.com)

Support is important 
This is where the "ESG in Focus" campaign comes in. This is a support program in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG), which is carried out by the technology start-up service Accent and supported by the province, the Chamber of Commerce and the technology company Tecnet.

Governor Mikl-Leitner and Chamber President Ecker (right) with Tecnet boss Doris Agneter (2nd from right), Accent boss Moll and project manager Julia Uhlik. (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Governor Mikl-Leitner and Chamber President Ecker (right) with Tecnet boss Doris Agneter (2nd from right), Accent boss Moll and project manager Julia Uhlik.
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

Contribution to competitiveness
Specifically, there are tips on how to prepare CO2 balances or sustainability reports in a resource-saving manner and how to assess climate risks. "In this way, we want to make a contribution to how our companies can survive in international competition and at the same time contribute to climate protection," emphasize Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Chamber of Commerce President Wolfgang Ecker. Accent Managing Director Michael Moll: "The demand for support in this area is constantly increasing."

For more information, visit: accent.at/esgimfokus

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

