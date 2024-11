Lewis Hamilton was driven by frustration

Leclerc "could make it difficult for Lewis"

The Scot is convinced that a similar scenario could also threaten Hamilton at the Scuderia. "Lewis might not be able to deliver what he's hoping for. He has to get Charles (Leclerc, ed.) first, which could make it difficult for Lewis." Nevertheless, the seven-time world champion does not need to put himself under any pressure. The Englishman has nothing more to prove, says Coulthard.