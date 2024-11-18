Man forcibly forced woman to have oral sex on the street

It was around four o'clock in the morning when the woman left the disco in Lansstraße with her friend. It was supposed to be a relaxed evening, but the 53-year-old had already been sexually harassed by her friend in the club. The man is said to have first grabbed the woman's buttocks and then tried to kiss her. "Both times, the woman made it clear that the man should refrain from doing this," police spokeswoman Barbara Gass said on Monday.