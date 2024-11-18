After a visit to a disco
Man forcibly forced woman to have oral sex on the street
No means no. This is what a woman is said to have told a friend in Vienna-Landstraße. The 53-year-old had gone to a dance club with a friend on Sunday night when she was touched indecently several times by the 43-year-old. On the way home, the situation finally escalated ...
It was around four o'clock in the morning when the woman left the disco in Lansstraße with her friend. It was supposed to be a relaxed evening, but the 53-year-old had already been sexually harassed by her friend in the club. The man is said to have first grabbed the woman's buttocks and then tried to kiss her. "Both times, the woman made it clear that the man should refrain from doing this," police spokeswoman Barbara Gass said on Monday.
Assault on the way home
On the way home, the acquaintance is said to have followed the women and taken public transport with them. The 53-year-old woman and the man got off at the Schlachthausgasse subway station. The woman was sitting down on a bench at a streetcar station when the man suddenly pulled down his trousers and forcibly forced the woman to have oral sex.
Acquaintance denies the crime
Thanks to an attentive passer-by, the police were quickly alerted. The 46-year-old was provisionally arrested by the officers. According to Gass, the man from the Dominican Republic did not confess. He was taken to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
