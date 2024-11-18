Agonizing death
Mother puts sons in oven: life imprisonment
A mother from the US state of Georgia has killed her young sons in an unimaginable way: She put them both in the oven and turned it on. Now Lamora Williams has been put on trial: she must spend the rest of her life behind bars.
The terrible crime took place in October 2017. Williams was 24 years old when she killed her sons Ke-Yaunte Penn (2) and Ja'Karter Penn (1). A third boy, three years old at the time, was found unharmed in the apartment.
Mother tried to place blame on caregiver
Williams claimed that a caregiver had been alone with the boys at the time of their deaths and maintained her innocence. However, investigators discovered that the mother had put the boys in the oven herself.
A jury has now found the young woman guilty, the list of charges was long. She was accused of premeditated murder, grievous bodily harm, child abuse, covering up the death of another person and making a false statement. The sentence was severe. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole plus a further 35 years.
Child's father saw dead sons in video call
After the crime, Williams called 911 herself. She had just come home from work when she discovered the lifeless bodies of her sons. She then also called the children's father. "She called me on video and I saw it. I really believe they are dead," Jameel Penn told the police afterwards. He described the scene in an interview with a TV station "like a real horror movie".
The autopsy report stated that the boys must have been exposed to the heat of the oven for a long time. Williams is said to have suffered from psychological problems for some time.
