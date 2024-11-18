Serbia v Denmark LIVE from 20:45

Scotland group still open

Scotland also still have a small chance of making it into pot one. To do so, the Scots would have to win in Poland on Monday, while Croatia would have to lose at home to Portugal - provided the Brits can make up for their goal difference, which is currently 2 goals worse, and do not lose out to the Croatians in terms of goals scored. However, the following scenario would be curious: Scotland win 2:1, while Portugal win 1:0 in Croatia. In this case, Scotland and Croatia would be level on points, head-to-head and goals (7:8), with the higher number of away wins (1) going in the British side's favor.