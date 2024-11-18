Nations League ticker
Serbia v Denmark LIVE from 20:45
Last matchday in Nations League Group 4 of League A: Serbia have to play Denmark. We will be reporting live from 20:45, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's chances of taking part in the 2026 World Cup may change significantly on Monday evening. The focus is on Leskovac, where Denmark will host the hosts in the final round of the Nations League in south-eastern Serbia. Serbia could knock the Scandinavians out of second place with a home win and advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. Austria would then not appear in pot one before the draw for the World Cup qualifying groups.
The ÖFB team currently holds this place. The first pool contains the eight Nations League quarter-finalists and the four best-placed European teams in the FIFA rankings that are not among the top eight in the Nations League. Austria will definitely be Europe's twelfth-best team in the world rankings for the draw on December 13 in Zurich. The only danger is if a team behind them surprises in the Nations League.
Serbia pose the greatest threat. Salzburg professional Aleksa Terzić equalized in the 88th minute of the 1:1 draw in Switzerland on Friday, increasing the Serbs' chances. Otherwise, after the 2-0 defeat in Denmark in the first leg, a clear victory in the return match would have been necessary. A "normal" win in the stadium in the small town of Leskovac, which only holds just over 8,000 spectators, is enough for coach Dragan Stojković's team to advance.
Scotland group still open
Scotland also still have a small chance of making it into pot one. To do so, the Scots would have to win in Poland on Monday, while Croatia would have to lose at home to Portugal - provided the Brits can make up for their goal difference, which is currently 2 goals worse, and do not lose out to the Croatians in terms of goals scored. However, the following scenario would be curious: Scotland win 2:1, while Portugal win 1:0 in Croatia. In this case, Scotland and Croatia would be level on points, head-to-head and goals (7:8), with the higher number of away wins (1) going in the British side's favor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
