Scarlett Johansson celebrates her 40th birthday

For Johansson, things went from strength to strength in Hollywood. She played the muse of the artist Vermeer in "The Girl with the Pearl Earring", a hardened Southern girl in "Lovesong for Bobby Long" or the amorous daughter of a strict father in "A Matter for the Boss". Old master Woody Allen brought her in front of the camera as a seductive starlet for "Match Point", and again for "Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona".