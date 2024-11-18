Austria narrowly loses to Ukraine 2:3

Grabher, on the other hand, had a tough time right from the start. She struggled to get through her first service game at 1:1, the second was a little quicker, but the third fell prey to her opponent, who then took all the games. In the second round, the player from Vorarlberg, who is fighting her way back from a wrist injury, got a better grip on the match, which turned into a rollercoaster ride. The breaks took turns, but at 4:4 Grabher missed three break chances and ultimately had to serve out the match. She managed to do so the first time, but then Zawazka made the win perfect.