Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nursing students

They are still practising on “Gerti” – then it’s off to the hospital

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 08:00

The Multiaugustinum private school in St. Margarethen trains urgently needed healthcare professionals. The first nursing graduates are graduating this school year. Two of them talk about their plans. 

0 Kommentare

She lives in Straßwalchen, but decided to go to school in St. Margarethen when she was 15. Why choose a school so far away? Amelie Ledl (19) found out about the new nursing course at the Multiaugustinum at the careers fair. "Nursing training and A-levels together, that's really cool," she realized. The Straßwalchen native is now a member of the graduating class. The 13 young women and one young man from 5AB will be the first graduates of the nursing course to take their A-levels in the spring.

They want to help patients
Then Ledl will go into practice. "I definitely want to work after school, probably in a hospital in Salzburg," is her plan. She is looking forward to finally being able to work with real patients and make a difference. "If a patient has had an accident and you can play a part in improving their condition, that's what I want to do," says the student.

For the time being, Ledl and her fellow students are still practising on "Gerti". The care doll is used to prepare for the treatment of real people. Like Ledl, fellow student Maximilian Schiefer (18) is keen to immerse himself in the "other world", as he calls intensive care units.

14 young people - and they all want to work in a hospital
The Tamsweg native is particularly interested in the clinical pictures of patients. "I like the medical side of things. I might even go on to study for a degree," he says. Everyone in his class wants to work in hospitals. A total of 64 young people attend the nursing course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf