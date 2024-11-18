Nursing students
They are still practising on “Gerti” – then it’s off to the hospital
The Multiaugustinum private school in St. Margarethen trains urgently needed healthcare professionals. The first nursing graduates are graduating this school year. Two of them talk about their plans.
She lives in Straßwalchen, but decided to go to school in St. Margarethen when she was 15. Why choose a school so far away? Amelie Ledl (19) found out about the new nursing course at the Multiaugustinum at the careers fair. "Nursing training and A-levels together, that's really cool," she realized. The Straßwalchen native is now a member of the graduating class. The 13 young women and one young man from 5AB will be the first graduates of the nursing course to take their A-levels in the spring.
They want to help patients
Then Ledl will go into practice. "I definitely want to work after school, probably in a hospital in Salzburg," is her plan. She is looking forward to finally being able to work with real patients and make a difference. "If a patient has had an accident and you can play a part in improving their condition, that's what I want to do," says the student.
For the time being, Ledl and her fellow students are still practising on "Gerti". The care doll is used to prepare for the treatment of real people. Like Ledl, fellow student Maximilian Schiefer (18) is keen to immerse himself in the "other world", as he calls intensive care units.
14 young people - and they all want to work in a hospital
The Tamsweg native is particularly interested in the clinical pictures of patients. "I like the medical side of things. I might even go on to study for a degree," he says. Everyone in his class wants to work in hospitals. A total of 64 young people attend the nursing course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.