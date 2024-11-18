They are still practising on “Gerti” – then it’s off to the hospital

She lives in Straßwalchen, but decided to go to school in St. Margarethen when she was 15. Why choose a school so far away? Amelie Ledl (19) found out about the new nursing course at the Multiaugustinum at the careers fair. "Nursing training and A-levels together, that's really cool," she realized. The Straßwalchen native is now a member of the graduating class. The 13 young women and one young man from 5AB will be the first graduates of the nursing course to take their A-levels in the spring.