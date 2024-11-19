Vorteilswelt
Rare insights

Trump no longer brings Musk out of Mar-a-Lago

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 12:46

Billionaire Elon Musk attended a gala for US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday. Now his mother Maye Musk has posted a photo on the X platform showing him not only with his children, but also with a female companion. 

0 Kommentare

In the photo, Musk is joined by two small children - a girl and a boy - and a woman in a red dress. They are walking hand in hand by the pool at Donald Trump's estate. The children are probably Musk's youngest three-year-old twins, Azure and Strider. The Tesla boss has twelve children with three wives. But he is not officially together with any of them. So who is the woman in the picture?

The British newspaper "Daily Mail" suspects that it is Shivon Zilis (38), with whom Musk has his three youngest children. In fact, the Trump friend himself posted a photo from the event, which also shows a woman in a red dress in the background who could be Zilis.

You can see the photos posted from the gala with Trump here.

Secretly Musk's wife?
Some users tagged Zilis on the X platform. Someone, for example, said that she was probably secretly his wife. "How stupid does Elon think we are?" The proof is obvious. The truth is finally coming out, posted another user.

Zilis runs a neurotechnology company that was founded by Elon Musk and other investors in 2016. The 38-year-old is said to have told some of her colleagues that she was not romantically involved with Musk. The two had used artificial insemination for their three children.

With politician and manager Linda McMahon (Bild: AP/Alex Brandon)
With politician and manager Linda McMahon
(Bild: AP/Alex Brandon)
From left: Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Elon Musk, Argentina's President Javier Milei, Donald Trump and Karina Milei (Bild: AFP/APA/Argentinian Presidency/Handout)
From left: Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Elon Musk, Argentina's President Javier Milei, Donald Trump and Karina Milei
(Bild: AFP/APA/Argentinian Presidency/Handout)

Regardless of this speculation, it is clear that Musk is visiting US President-elect Donald Trump more and more frequently. "He likes this place. I can't get him out of here," Trump said recently. Musk is intelligent, does excellent work as an entrepreneur and is also a good guy. You can't tell what he's best at, Trump told the tech billionaire.

Here you can see Trump talking about Musk at his estate.

Musk is to head a newly created Ministry of Government Efficiency in the future. The goals: Reduce bureaucracy, cut spending and restructure federal agencies. The controversial entrepreneur has supported his favorite candidate in the election campaign with at least 120 million US dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
