Rare insights
Trump no longer brings Musk out of Mar-a-Lago
Billionaire Elon Musk attended a gala for US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday. Now his mother Maye Musk has posted a photo on the X platform showing him not only with his children, but also with a female companion.
In the photo, Musk is joined by two small children - a girl and a boy - and a woman in a red dress. They are walking hand in hand by the pool at Donald Trump's estate. The children are probably Musk's youngest three-year-old twins, Azure and Strider. The Tesla boss has twelve children with three wives. But he is not officially together with any of them. So who is the woman in the picture?
The British newspaper "Daily Mail" suspects that it is Shivon Zilis (38), with whom Musk has his three youngest children. In fact, the Trump friend himself posted a photo from the event, which also shows a woman in a red dress in the background who could be Zilis.
You can see the photos posted from the gala with Trump here.
Secretly Musk's wife?
Some users tagged Zilis on the X platform. Someone, for example, said that she was probably secretly his wife. "How stupid does Elon think we are?" The proof is obvious. The truth is finally coming out, posted another user.
Zilis runs a neurotechnology company that was founded by Elon Musk and other investors in 2016. The 38-year-old is said to have told some of her colleagues that she was not romantically involved with Musk. The two had used artificial insemination for their three children.
Regardless of this speculation, it is clear that Musk is visiting US President-elect Donald Trump more and more frequently. "He likes this place. I can't get him out of here," Trump said recently. Musk is intelligent, does excellent work as an entrepreneur and is also a good guy. You can't tell what he's best at, Trump told the tech billionaire.
Here you can see Trump talking about Musk at his estate.
Musk is to head a newly created Ministry of Government Efficiency in the future. The goals: Reduce bureaucracy, cut spending and restructure federal agencies. The controversial entrepreneur has supported his favorite candidate in the election campaign with at least 120 million US dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.