Milestone in the fight against deadly lung cancer

Already over 1500 samples

Over 1500 cases have been recorded in the database since it was founded in 2020. "Lung cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases. With a broad foundation of data, we can identify patterns and improve treatment in a targeted manner," says Arschang Valipour, Head of the Lung Department at Floridsdorf Hospital. The goal: customized treatment that not only increases the chances of survival, but also improves the patient's quality of life.