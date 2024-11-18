“Ad master” on patrol in Austria

"I had a gig in Aicha in Bavaria yesterday. So I thought I'd take a look across the border too. I was on patrol in Austria for about two hours, in the Schardenberg, Münzkirchen and Schärding region. In Aich, I caught a green space parker without a license plate, in Münzkirchen a couple of left-hand parkers" - 18-year-old Niclas Matthei, known as the "Anzeigenhauptmeister" from Saxony-Anhalt (Germany), became world-famous, at least in Germany, thanks to a report on "SpiegelTV" in the spring.