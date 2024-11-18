Looking for parking offenders
“Ad master” on patrol in Austria
Niclas Matthei, an 18-year-old "chief ad man" from Germany, has achieved dubious fame because he gives parking tickets to parking offenders in his spare time. At the weekend, he suddenly made the Upper Austrian Innviertel region unsafe. In the "Krone" newspaper, he explains that the Austrians are apparently better at parking than the Germans.
"I had a gig in Aicha in Bavaria yesterday. So I thought I'd take a look across the border too. I was on patrol in Austria for about two hours, in the Schardenberg, Münzkirchen and Schärding region. In Aich, I caught a green space parker without a license plate, in Münzkirchen a couple of left-hand parkers" - 18-year-old Niclas Matthei, known as the "Anzeigenhauptmeister" from Saxony-Anhalt (Germany), became world-famous, at least in Germany, thanks to a report on "SpiegelTV" in the spring.
Originally because the teenager has the unusual hobby of giving parking tickets to parking offenders. A camera crew accompanied him as he cycled through communities at the weekend and reported parking offenders and other traffic offenders.
Hype has taken on a life of its own
In the meantime, the hype surrounding the creative "ad master" has taken on a life of its own. According to the German media, he is now earning a lot of money as a fictional character with various activities.
However, it is not very amusing that parking offender Matthei has recently started wearing a Hitler beard. In this context, his appearances this weekend in the Innviertel are not particularly funny either. His summary after the Stipp visit to Upper Austria: "I noticed that the Austrians are better at parking than the Germans."
