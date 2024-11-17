Vorteilswelt
Too many talks?

Biden arrived late for photo opportunity at APEC summit

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 16:04

US President Joe Biden arrived a few minutes late for a photo opportunity with other heads of state at the APEC summit in Peru. When Malaysia's prime minister turned around and asked him a question, the 81-year-old just shrugged his shoulders.

0 Kommentare

He took his pre-arranged place in the back corner between Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnam's President Luong Cuong. China's President Xi Jinping was pictured in the center front next to Peru's President and host Dina Boluarte. For the official photo, the heads of state and government wore a traditional Peruvian alpaca scarf.

Meeting with Xi
For Biden, it was one of the last global summits before he steps down from the presidency in January. On the sidelines, he met with Xi for the first time in a year in a hotel in Lima (see video above). "How we get along has an impact on the rest of the world," said the US President. He said he was proud of the progress he and Xi had made. For example, the military now communicates with each other at all levels and they work together on artificial intelligence (AI) and the fight against drugs.

The scarf for the photo must fit.
The scarf for the photo must fit.
(Bild: AFP/Saul Loeb)
Biden just shrugged his shoulders in response to the question.
Biden just shrugged his shoulders in response to the question.
(Bild: AFP/Saul Loeb)
This is what one of the traditional family photos at the APEC summit looks like.
This is what one of the traditional family photos at the APEC summit looks like.
(Bild: AFP/Fernando Vergara)
From the left: Biden with China's President Xi Jinping
From the left: Biden with China's President Xi Jinping
(Bild: AFP/Leah Millis)

Biden: "Not always of the same opinion"
The two politicians did not always see eye to eye, but the talks were always open and honest. Among other things, the White House is concerned about China's pressure on Taiwan and Russia's military support in the war against Ukraine. US President-elect Donald Trump also sees China's growing global political weight as a threat. During the election campaign, he announced tariffs of 60 percent on products from China.

Xi said on Saturday that his country still wanted to cooperate with the USA even after the US elections. According to the White House, he spoke about AI and the use of nuclear weapons, among other things. A declaration had also been issued on this, according to which people should decide on the use of nuclear weapons. Potential risks must be weighed up and AI technologies in the military must be developed with caution and responsibility.

The APEC group brings together 21 countries around the Pacific, including Russia, Japan and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) aims to break down trade barriers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

