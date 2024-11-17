Biden arrived late for photo opportunity at APEC summit

Meeting with Xi

For Biden, it was one of the last global summits before he steps down from the presidency in January. On the sidelines, he met with Xi for the first time in a year in a hotel in Lima (see video above). "How we get along has an impact on the rest of the world," said the US President. He said he was proud of the progress he and Xi had made. For example, the military now communicates with each other at all levels and they work together on artificial intelligence (AI) and the fight against drugs.