Snow at lower altitudes from the middle of the week

The last remnants of disturbances will move away on Thursday in the first half of the day, the clouds will gradually clear and the sun will shine widely. Scattered snow or sleet showers may only occur in the north. The snow line will drop to below 100 meters above sea level due to the cold air mass. From the afternoon onwards, thicker clouds will move in from the southwest and cloud the sky. In the west, the first sleet and snowfall may occur in the evening hours. The wind will often blow briskly to strongly during the course of the day, especially in the north of the country, from westerly to southerly directions. Early temperatures will be between minus six and plus two degrees, with daily highs between minus two and plus six degrees.