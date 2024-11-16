Still US Minister?
Kennedy: Chemicals turn children into transgender people
The future US President Donald Trump wants to make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secretary of Health and Human Services. The 70-year-old was a drug addict, spread conspiracy theories, rejected vaccinations and reported that a worm was eating his brain (see video above) ...
Without a single scientific basis, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed in the past that vaccinations lead to autism and that wi-fi causes cancer. According to him, chemicals in the environment turn children into transgenders, i.e. people who do not identify with the gender they were born as.
US President-elect Donald Trump has publicly mocked trans people in the past and announced his intention to end the "transgender madness" of the Biden administration. Among other things, he wants to lift a ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, which was only introduced at the beginning of the year.
Fight against obesity
Trump is therefore likely to have an ally in Kennedy. The politician also announced that he would do "some incredible things" and promised that the population in the USA would be healthy again. His plans include combating obesity in the USA, abolishing food vouchers for soft drinks and highly processed foods and making diabetes medication more affordable.
The health authorities have become "puppets of the industry they are supposed to regulate", said Kennedy. He shares a deep distrust of institutions with Trump, who likes to eat fast food.
"Coronavirus is ethnically aligned"
As recently as July, Kennedy, who was briefly an independent presidential candidate, described Trump as a "terrible person". During the Covid pandemic, his conspiracy theories caused excitement and consternation. He said at the time that the coronavirus was "ethnically targeted" to harm whites and blacks, while sparing "Ashkenazi Jews and Christians".
Kennedy's nomination sparked horror in the healthcare sector. The 70-year-old is the son of former Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot dead in 1968, and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.
