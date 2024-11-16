Two halls full of action, health and indulgence

Try it out and join in

"I normally climb trees and in the playground. I've never been on a climbing wall like this before - but it's great fun," says little Aaron enthusiastically. Because the fair is not just for strolling through, but above all for taking part. Beatrix Erlacher-Heinzl wanted to try out what it's like when you can no longer walk: "It's incredibly difficult. Anyone who is healthy should appreciate the fact that they are not dependent on a wheelchair."