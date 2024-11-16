"Healthy Living" trade fair
Two halls full of action, health and indulgence
There's a lot going on at the "Gesund Leben" trade fair - exciting lectures, culinary delights and even the muscles can be exercised after feasting.
Motivated exhibitors, a large number of interested listeners at lectures and children's hearts beating faster as they climb, ski jump or romp around in the bouncy castle. The "Gesund Leben" trade fair with "Fit & Power" offers a colorful program full of activities for the whole family.
Try it out and join in
"I normally climb trees and in the playground. I've never been on a climbing wall like this before - but it's great fun," says little Aaron enthusiastically. Because the fair is not just for strolling through, but above all for taking part. Beatrix Erlacher-Heinzl wanted to try out what it's like when you can no longer walk: "It's incredibly difficult. Anyone who is healthy should appreciate the fact that they are not dependent on a wheelchair."
Program on the "Krone" stage
The following presentations await you on the "Krone" Frisch & G'sund stage :
- 10 a.m.: Dr. Marina Lechner-Puschnig: TOETVA - a success story of scarless thyroid surgery
- 11 a.m.: Prof. Rudolf Likar: Self-healing - the inner doctor of thoughts
- 12 p.m.: Dr. Eberhart Kowatsch: Dental implants - the whole truth
- 1 p.m.: KAC umbrella organization: Presentation of the KAC umbrella organization and its sports
- 1:30 p.m.: Gerd Bacher: MOVEO - Movement is our life
- 2 p.m.: Julia Neugebauer: Giving for life - lifesavers wanted
- 3 p.m.: Manuel Bichler: Walking barefoot through life
- 4 p.m.: Simone Pfleger: Experience health in a new way
Take your chance on Sunday
Snowboard stars Sabine and Alex Payer also stopped by the Kärntner Linien stand together with rowers Katharina and Magdi Lobnig and snacked from the popcorn bag: "A few are fine, they don't weigh anything," the athletes agree. Today, Sunday, there is still a chance to visit the fair. Lectures on self-healing or dental implants await visitors as well as family yoga and co. For "Krone" readers, tickets are half-price.
