They bring laughter to the hospital every week

While they were still viewed critically when they were founded in 1994, today the "Red Noses" are simply a part of life in many hospitals. Because doctors, nursing staff and parents know Laughter is healthy. When Stefanie Brandstätter as Josefine and her twelve-strong Salzburg team cheer up seriously ill children, her heart is also lifted. "It's so nice to see what our performances do for the children and their parents," she says. Every day when she goes home, she thinks: "Yes, this is what I do it for."