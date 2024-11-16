Bagnaia stays in contention
World Championship decision to be made in the last race
The MotoGP World Championship will be decided in the last race of the season. World champion Francesco Bagnaia reduced his deficit on world championship leader Jorge Martin to 19 points in the sprint race of the Barcelona finale on Saturday.
The Italian raced to a commanding first place on Saturday and benefited from an overtaking maneuver by his Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini, who pushed Martin, who also rides a Ducati for Pramac, into third place on the final lap.
All the trump cards in his hand
The Spaniard, who is on the verge of his first World Championship title, still has all the aces in his hand ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday (start at 2pm, live in the krone.at ticker). Bagnaia also needs a win on Sunday to turn things around. 25 points are awarded for this. For Martin, who will start for Aprilia next year, ninth place would be enough even if his opponent were to win.
In the sprint, the front-runner was unable to catch Bagnaia, who had started from pole position, and the defending champion rode to victory without any mistakes. Behind him, Bastianini tried to take points away from Martin, which he managed to do at the end.
Due to the flood disaster, the final Grand Prix will not be held in Valencia this year, but in Barcelona.
