World Championship decision to be made in the last race

All the trump cards in his hand

The Spaniard, who is on the verge of his first World Championship title, still has all the aces in his hand ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday (start at 2pm, live in the krone.at ticker). Bagnaia also needs a win on Sunday to turn things around. 25 points are awarded for this. For Martin, who will start for Aprilia next year, ninth place would be enough even if his opponent were to win.