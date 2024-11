China and the USA in the race to inherit Concorde’s legacy

The US is also working hard to follow in the footsteps of the legendary British-French supersonic jet - although none of the US projects are expected to be completed before 2030. At the start-up Lingkong Tianxing Technology in Beijing, things are set to move faster, with the first flight of a Yunxing prototype being reported. The findings are currently being evaluated. China's project is ambitious; no one has ever built a Mach 4 aircraft with a top speed of 5000 kilometers per hour. Which is not to say that it is not possible ...