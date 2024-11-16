Damage at 800 euros
Logs instead of tires: Thieves strike
What at first sounds like a bad joke actually happened in Vienna-Donaustadt: A young father was horrified to discover one morning that thieves had removed all four of his winter tires and stolen them. As a "consolation", the crooks left logs of wood to provisionally support the car.
A new family was confronted with a particularly brazen theft at the end of October. In a night-time operation, as yet unknown thieves stole all four winter tires from the family car right outside the front door in Vienna-Donaustadt. The perpetrators left the vehicle jacked up on logs - little consolation for the young family concerned, who discovered the theft the next morning.
Owner suspects "ordered theft"
The father of the family, who reported the incident to the "Krone", suspects a targeted order behind the crime. "There were similar thefts here a year ago. Unfortunately, we've now been hit too," he reports resignedly.
Although neither the rims nor the two-year-old tires were as good as new, the owner estimates the damage at around 800 euros. The family immediately filed a complaint, but the officials are dampening expectations of a quick resolution.
Police suspect illegal tire trade
The police assume that the tires were most likely offered to professional dealers or workshops for resale. Such thefts are often part of organized crime networks that sell stolen car tires and rims for a profit on the used parts market or abroad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.