Is the Green Party history?

The trend is evident across Europe. The movement is gradually losing ground and becoming marginalized. Right-wing populist parties are on the rise. They will take the helm in the coming decades. The recent failure of the traffic light coalition in neighboring Germany is just further proof that people are fed up with green. Why are they fed up? Was it simply a question of communication? Certainly, because no one could hear the daily refrain of climate change and gender issues anymore. But that's just the surface.