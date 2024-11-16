Roncalli in Graz
“Politics can take a leaf out of the circus’ book”
On Friday evening, Circus Roncalli celebrated its premiere at the Graz Exhibition Center. For director Bernhard Paul, it is a return to his roots. He talks about the upcoming 50th anniversary, how it all started in Styria and why the circus is a multicultural role model.
"It was wonderful," says Bernhard Paul on Saturday afternoon, looking back on the Graz premiere the night before. For the legendary circus director, it was like coming home. "Roncalli was born in Graz. In 1975, we announced the founding of the circus at a press conference in front of the Schauspielhaus during steirischer herbst." The first premiere then took place in Bonn, Germany, in 1976.
In general, Paul emphasizes that he is "an Austrian through and through" - and always enjoys returning home. He has toured the world with Roncalli, even spending two months in New York last winter: "The idea came from Andy Warhol, who told me: "New Yorkers will love you." I thought about it for years and then took the plunge. It was a great success." Stars such as Robert De Niro were guests, and Roncalli was also the subject of popular late-night talk shows.
From Graz to Berlin
Roncalli is now in Graz until December 8, when it moves on to Berlin. Celebrity guests also mingled with the audience at the acclaimed first performance of the "ARTistART" program, including young farmers and TV stars Cheyenne Ochsenknecht and Nino Sifkovits, singer Iva Schell, cabaret artist Sigrid Spörk, star hairdresser Dieter Ferschinger, Mayor Elke Kahr and Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner.
For one evening, everyone was able to disconnect from the current, often dreary world events. "The circus is apolitical and certainly not party-political," emphasizes Paul, who describes some current developments in the world as "difficult to enjoy". The circus could be a role model "that politics could take a leaf out of". It is the oldest multicultural cultural institution and has always brought together "a mixture of people of different genders, religions, origins and skin colors". This has worked for centuries.
"We were always looking for a phone booth"
Even though the circus has a lot of tradition, it is moving with the times. Technology is playing an increasingly important role. "In our early years, we always had to look for a phone booth, which usually didn't work or was busy for a long time," Paul recalls. In the cities, you had to apply to the post office for a temporary telephone connection in order to sell tickets.
The cell phone was then an achievement that the artistic people used from the very first second. Nowadays, holographs are used to present animals in 3D (Roncalli was the first animal-free circus) and the lighting and sound technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated. But people are still at the heart of the show, from illusionist Alexandra Saabel to slapstick artist Professor Wacko and clowns to aerial ring virtuoso Alisah Shehter.
Bernhard Paul and his team have long been preparing for the 50th anniversary in 2026, when - in addition to a huge illustrated book and a three-part TV documentary - there will also be a new anniversary program. "It won't be a best-of, but will look to the future," promises Paul.
