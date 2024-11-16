“Politics can take a leaf out of the circus’ book”

In general, Paul emphasizes that he is "an Austrian through and through" - and always enjoys returning home. He has toured the world with Roncalli, even spending two months in New York last winter: "The idea came from Andy Warhol, who told me: "New Yorkers will love you." I thought about it for years and then took the plunge. It was a great success." Stars such as Robert De Niro were guests, and Roncalli was also the subject of popular late-night talk shows.