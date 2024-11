“Fake policeman” takes 65,000 euros

- Beware of unknown callers!

- Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to relatives or friends immediately!

- Never reveal details about your assets!

- Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!

- Do not let strangers into your home!

- Never hand over money or gold to strangers!

- Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!

- Contact the emergency number 133 and ask whether this police officer really exists!

- Take warnings from bank employees seriously!