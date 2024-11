With Andi Herzog to the Heurigen – with punch and chestnuts

It's high season for the "Wuchteln" anyway, when Moizi and Fally hit top verbal form every Monday and review the week's sporting events. We are now taking the next step especially for "KronePlus": Live. With a star guest. And he's not just anyone, but THE cult ten of Austria, Krone columnist and, by the way, a veritable diatribe: Andi Herzog. In a rustic atmosphere, Herzog will be verbally grilled by Moizi and Fally, chatting about current events in soccer - and there will probably be the odd bit of banter mixed in with his explanations.