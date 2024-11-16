Criticism from tennis star
Zverev grumbles: “This is complete madness!”
World number two Alexander Zverev has clearly criticized the heavy workload in the discussion about the excessively long tennis season. "What we're doing here with our tour right now is complete madness," said the 27-year-old German after reaching the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin.
"Maybe other players see it differently, but I think a lot of things have gone in the wrong direction in the last few years." For the fans, it might be nice to be able to watch tennis for eleven months - for the athletes, it's too much. "We're all over the world - for eleven months. I don't think I've spent more than three days at a time at home this year," said Zverev, referring to the short breaks between tournaments.
"For me, a day off is when I'm at home sleeping in my own bed, spending time with my daughter and being with my dogs. That's a day off for me that I can enjoy," Zverev explained. He does not consider a match-free day that he spends traveling long distances to training in Shanghai, for example, to be a day off.
For Zverev, the season ends at the latest after the final at the year-end tournament for the best tennis professionals of the season on Sunday. The season will then continue next week with the final round of the Davis Cup in Malaga, which Zverev will miss out on.
Not a single holiday with the family
He will start again at the end of the year when he competes with the German team at the United Cup in Australia from December 27 to January 5. Zverev announced that he would be flying to Australia on December 19 this year. "We don't have a single holiday off with the family," he complained.
Uproar over Saudi statements
The German number one had already attracted attention a few days ago with his statements in the debate about the overly exhausting tennis season. "Saudi Arabia must be added to the calendar so that the season is shorter," he had said.
"You need the money from Saudi Arabia to buy back tournaments," said Zverev in view of the fact that the professional organization has sold the licenses to stage the tournaments to the organizers. "If you add a week with Saudi Arabia, you can buy back four or five weeks."
Saudi Arabia is pushing more and more into world sport. However, the kingdom is accused of using its involvement in sport to distract attention from its human rights violations and to improve its image.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.