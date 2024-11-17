Penalties with a system
Next parking scandal: sinfully expensive 2 minutes
Only on Saturday we reported on the case of a young man from Graz who was asked to pay 250 euros for three minutes in a private parking lot. As a student, he was able to obtain a 50 percent discount. A woman from Deutschlandsberg was less "lucky".
She recently received a letter from a lawyer that left her speechless. She had parked her car for a few minutes in a company parking lot opposite a fast food restaurant in the district capital at the end of September. The photos of the evidence were prepared even faster than the food next door, and things took their course.
A quick stop in a deserted parking lot
The driver had not even parked, as can be seen in the images from the surveillance camera, but instead parked the vehicle for just two minutes in the almost empty parking lot.
The owner of the parking lot is a company for storage technology and shelving systems that advertises itself with the slogan "For the sake of order". She saw the good order disturbed, a local law firm was called in.
Ten days' notice, otherwise action for disturbance of possession
A few days later, the short-stay parker read in a letter (see below) that she had "disturbed my client's quiet property". She had to refrain from "such acts of disturbing possession" in future and pay "an amount of € 290.00". The payment deadline is less generous than the amount demanded: ten days.
As is almost "good form" in such cases, there is a threat of an action for disturbance of possession "without further correspondence" if the payment and the cease-and-desist declaration are not made on time. Keyword good tone: The lady had to "apologize" in writing and vow "not to engage in such behavior again in the future".
As reported, something similar happened to a student from Graz in October, who was charged 250 euros - also for a few minutes of illegal parking. Referring to his income situation, he was at least able to halve the amount in a telephone conversation with the other party.
Appeal futile
After making inquiries with her lawyer, the woman from Deutschlandsberg refrained from making such an attempt: hopeless, according to the expert's sobering assessment.
