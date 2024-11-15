Because of hatred of Jews?
Warsaw uprising memorial smeared with paint
In Poland, unknown persons have smeared the memorial to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising with paint. It commemorates Jewish resistance fighters who resisted the German occupiers in 1943. The Israeli ambassador to Poland is therefore assuming "anti-Semitic vandalism".
"Yesterday evening, the Warsaw Ghetto memorial was vandalized. This is not the first case of anti-Semitic vandalism here. Only decisive action can put an end to this," wrote Ambassador Jacov Livne on Platform X. The Polish authorities must track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
The police investigated the scene on Friday. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for smearing the stones with red and black paint. The bars on the memorial were reminiscent of the colors of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). Its members killed up to 100,000 members of the Polish minority in what is now Ukraine between 1943 and 1945.
The Polish government condemned the incident and spoke of an "act of vandalism". It was an "attack on history and on the values that unite us as a society", the Polish Foreign Ministry announced on its website. The Minister of the Interior announced an "intensive investigation".
Hardly anyone survived the uprising in 1943
The memorial in the center of the capital commemorates the Jewish resistance fighters who rose up against the German occupiers on April 19, 1943. The uprising was brutally suppressed and the ghetto was burned down. Hardly anyone survived.
